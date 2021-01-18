SocialMediaTrends: Dangote hailed for 43km road project, residents decry waning security in Lagos & more

Latest Politics

January 18, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The trends on the Nigerian social media space on Monday addressed both the socio-economic and polictical matters that made the news in the country.

The following topics garnered impressive engagements across social platforms.

Dangote

Social Media users have hailed Aliko Dangote and the Dangote Group for completing a 43km road project; the Obajana-Kabba road located in Kogi state.

The road which has been described as one of the busiest road links between the north and the south, was in a deplorable state up until the intervention of the industrialist.

Nigerians have endorsed the road for durability since it was made of concrete and not asphalt, noting that the road could now withstand the pressure of heavy-duty trucks constantly plying it.

Most users, however, feel the project was basically for the businessman’s commercial interest and nothing philanthropic since Dangote owned a cement plant in Obajana as well.

Lagos, Jibowu

Social media users are drawing the attention of the Lagos state government to the rising security menace at areas around the state, especially in Jibowu.

The outcry was necessitated by the recent murder of a 22-year-old computer systems engineer and tech guru identified as David Nketim-Rex, who was killed by armed robbers in the Jibowu area of Lagos on Friday night. The deceased was allegedly accosted, robbed of his valuables and shot while he was on his way home.

Some Twitter users have advised Lagosians to beware of dangerous zones around the state including Ojota underbridge, Anthony and Mile 12.

#EndSARS

The hashtag made a grand return to the trends table after a BBC report on the Lekki Massacre confirmed that the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate on October 2020 really happened.

Four months after the protest against police brutality with no answers to the big questions of “Who Ordered the Shooting” at the Lekki toll gate, online #EndSARS protester have resorted to trending the hashtag in honour of the victims until answers are provided.
Nigerians reacted:

…By Okiemute Abraham

