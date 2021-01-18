SocialMediaTrends: Dangote hailed for 43km road project, residents decry waning security in Lagos & more

The trends on the Nigerian social media space on Monday addressed both the socio-economic and polictical matters that made the news in the country.

The following topics garnered impressive engagements across social platforms.

Dangote

Social Media users have hailed Aliko Dangote and the Dangote Group for completing a 43km road project; the Obajana-Kabba road located in Kogi state.

The road which has been described as one of the busiest road links between the north and the south, was in a deplorable state up until the intervention of the industrialist.

Nigerians have endorsed the road for durability since it was made of concrete and not asphalt, noting that the road could now withstand the pressure of heavy-duty trucks constantly plying it.

Most users, however, feel the project was basically for the businessman’s commercial interest and nothing philanthropic since Dangote owned a cement plant in Obajana as well.

Dangote is unpredictable upon all d dragging, mocking that southerners are doing on him but he still completed d 43Km road dat he started, d road dat will link southerners to their heaven North👌🏼 God bless dangote.🙏🏼 #COVIDSecondWave is real stay safe. pic.twitter.com/8d3QnWFhp5 — S A R D A U N A ✨ (@Abdoul_sardauna) January 18, 2021

I wonder how crazy Dangote’s construction database is at Obajana cos all the trucks mehnnn… — FORLÁN (@Viqforlan) January 18, 2021

I'm not against the praises and worships y'all give to Dangote. But pause and ask yourself these question: Do you think he did the 43KM road for people's interest? Or for his business interests? Btw, 43km is not long enough for the noise here on twitter. U can drive it in 10mins pic.twitter.com/jxqT91PzaP — The last Santiago 🌹 (@lastsatiago) January 18, 2021

Lagos, Jibowu

Social media users are drawing the attention of the Lagos state government to the rising security menace at areas around the state, especially in Jibowu.

The outcry was necessitated by the recent murder of a 22-year-old computer systems engineer and tech guru identified as David Nketim-Rex, who was killed by armed robbers in the Jibowu area of Lagos on Friday night. The deceased was allegedly accosted, robbed of his valuables and shot while he was on his way home.

Some Twitter users have advised Lagosians to beware of dangerous zones around the state including Ojota underbridge, Anthony and Mile 12.

Lagos is so so so so dangerous to live in now. It’s insane. Something as basic as lighting up public spaces in the city is is some sort of ultra task. Streetlights on zero, security presence next to nothing. The police aid and abet in negligent homocide ; treating injured … — Jola (@Jollz) January 18, 2021

Some of them are actually folice opicers — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) January 18, 2021

Anthony Underbridge, Jibowu Underbridge, Ojota Underbridge and Mile 12 Underbridge are the 4 most organized Lagos robbery points. Those places are no slow-mo zones from 7pm. They will rob you and still stab you. Guys be very careful. 🙏 — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) January 18, 2021

Let’s stop blaming the federal government for everything… a lot of us (citizens) need to work on ourselves. Callousness is one thing that is very common among us in Nigeria, we really do not like ourselves at all. This Jibowu incident is could have been averted if there is love — Akeula Trendy™ (@akeula_trendy) January 18, 2021

#EndSARS

The hashtag made a grand return to the trends table after a BBC report on the Lekki Massacre confirmed that the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate on October 2020 really happened.

Four months after the protest against police brutality with no answers to the big questions of “Who Ordered the Shooting” at the Lekki toll gate, online #EndSARS protester have resorted to trending the hashtag in honour of the victims until answers are provided.

Nigerians reacted:

Ya'll are using 2023 election to be hopeful forgetting that majority of voters are not even on Twitter.. — KANNY🀄 (@o_kanyy) January 18, 2021

A very short and understandable story Nigeria failed us😓😓#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/VenQPNcUfq — Kareem Kodir (@KareemKodir) January 18, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

