‘Students are not required to undergo COVID-19 test,’ FG tells heads of schools

The Federal Government said on Monday students returning to schools across the country are not required to undergo COVID-19 test before they would be allowed into the premises.

Some schools particularly in Lagos had directed their students to undergo the COVID-19 test before resumption.

But the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, who reacted to the development in a statement, asked school authorities to refrain from asking students or parents to undergo the COVID-19 test before they are allowed to enter the schools.

READ ALSO: FG warns schools against requesting Covid-19 test results

He said: “The Federal Ministry of Education says no COVID-19 test is required for returning students to be admitted into their schools.

“Only temperature checks should be carried out on students and any other person crossing any school gate.

“School authorities should therefore refrain from asking students or parents to undergo COVID-19 test before they are accepted in their schools.”

Join the conversation

Opinions