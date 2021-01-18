COVID-19: CAN asks the sick and elderly not to attend churches

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged sick and old people not to attend church services.

CAN stated this as part of its guidelines to churches to curtail the spread of the second wave of COVID-19.

In a statement on Monday by its General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola, CAN said:

“Brethren, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has announced the emergence of the second wave of the pandemic. We appeal to all our churches to observe all the COVID-19 protocols which include the following:

“There should be no entry without facemasks. All worshippers including the worship leaders must wear face masks. There should be no exceptional cases.

“People who are sick or too old should stay at home. There should be temperature screening at every entry point to the Church.

“Ensure adequate ventilation in halls of worship, open windows, and doors for air to circulate in and out freely and if possible avoid the use of air conditioners.

“Hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers should be provided at point of entries and strategic points within the Church premises.

“Attendance should not exceed 1/3 of the sitting capacity of every Church. Churches can make use of their educational facilities and multi purpose halls to avoid overcrowding in the main church auditorium.

“Church auditorium should be clearly marked such that people sit and maintain two metres distance from each other”.

The Christian body also advised against handshakes adding that “practices that require sharing of materials should be limited.”

It went further to advise, “Those using microphones must sanitise their hands before use.

“Worship places should be disinfected routinely, before and after worship. Ensure separate entry and exit points in every Church to avoid overcrowding at entry and exit points.

“Every church should make use of medical personnel to assist. We should be praying for the end of the pandemic in all our worships and very soon, it will become history in Jesus Name”.

