FG warns schools against requesting Covid-19 test results

January 18, 2021
The Federal Government has warned schools to refrain from requesting for Covid-19 test results from returning students before admitting them.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, instructing that “Only temperature checks should be carried out on students and any other person crossing any school gate.”

The statement said: “No Covid-19 Test Required for Resumption of Students. The Federal Ministry of Education says no Covid-19 Test is required for returning students to be admitted into their schools.”

Some parents had complained about the Covid-19 test request, prompting the government to react and clarify its position on the matter.

