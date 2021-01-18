The Federal Government has warned schools to refrain from requesting for Covid-19 test results from returning students before admitting them.
This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, instructing that “Only temperature checks should be carried out on students and any other person crossing any school gate.”
Read also: Many Nigerians seeking to travel abroad present fake covid-19 test results –PTF
The statement said: “No Covid-19 Test Required for Resumption of Students. The Federal Ministry of Education says no Covid-19 Test is required for returning students to be admitted into their schools.”
Some parents had complained about the Covid-19 test request, prompting the government to react and clarify its position on the matter.
- Buhari approves nomination of Abubakar Fikpo as acting DG of employment agency - January 18, 2021
- FG warns schools against requesting Covid-19 test results - January 18, 2021
- LATEST TECH NEWS: Somali female-focused accelerator programme calls for applications. 1 other thing and a trivia you need to know today, January 18, 2021 - January 18, 2021