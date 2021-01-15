Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Pigeons defy Buhari as Nigeria rises to #ThankASoldier; Desmond Elliot, Bobi Wine contrasted

January 15, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Heated arguments and interesting reactions to some national issues made top trends across social media platforms on Friday.

Nigerians engaged the following topics:

Desmond Elliot

Nigerian youths lamented the failures of their fellows in national politics and dragged Lagos lawmaker, Desmond Elliot, Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba.

Nigerians dragged the young politicians for failing to act like 38-year-old presidential candidate, Bobi Wine who is currently hoping to unseat longtime incumbent, Yoweri Museveni in Uganda.

According to most Twitter users, the pattern for young politicians especially in Nigeria is to begin as freedom fighters and later end up fighting for their bellies and dancing to the tune of their political godfathers.

Nigerian youths called out Desmond Elliot for failing to represent their interests and shattering the hopes of a Uganda scenerio playing out in Nigeria come 2023.

Pigeons

The 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day trended on social media following an interesting development during the ceremony at the National Arcade, Abuja.

The pigeons realesed by President Muhammadu Buhari in line with the ceremony’s tradition signifying peace in the land refused to leave their bird cage.

Further attempts to send them all out by opening the roof of the cage proved abortive forcing the president to abandoned the venture and return to his seat.

Most Twitter users who are convinced the occurrence was a bad omen for the nation had this to say.

#ThankASoldier

Earlier in the day, Nigerians took to Twitter to celebrate the bravery and selfless services of the Armed Forces of the country, using the hashtag above.

Many celebrated heroes who fell while in service and encouraged those still in the fight to maintain Nigeria’s peace.

But a few other Twitter users shared reasons why they would not join in the celebration.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Opinions

