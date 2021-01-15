SocialMediaTrends: Pigeons defy Buhari as Nigeria rises to #ThankASoldier; Desmond Elliot, Bobi Wine contrasted

Heated arguments and interesting reactions to some national issues made top trends across social media platforms on Friday.

Nigerians engaged the following topics:

Desmond Elliot

Nigerian youths lamented the failures of their fellows in national politics and dragged Lagos lawmaker, Desmond Elliot, Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba.

Nigerians dragged the young politicians for failing to act like 38-year-old presidential candidate, Bobi Wine who is currently hoping to unseat longtime incumbent, Yoweri Museveni in Uganda.

According to most Twitter users, the pattern for young politicians especially in Nigeria is to begin as freedom fighters and later end up fighting for their bellies and dancing to the tune of their political godfathers.

Nigerian youths called out Desmond Elliot for failing to represent their interests and shattering the hopes of a Uganda scenerio playing out in Nigeria come 2023.

Let’s not compare Bobi Wine with Desmond Elliot though. It’s a huge disrespect to Bobi Wine. If we are being very honest. One wants to rebuild his country,

The other one wants to fill his country with mobile toilets. One is a patriot, the other is an idiot.

You know who is who. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) January 15, 2021

Desmond Elliot and Bobi Wine are two different people entirely though. One came to challenge an oppressive system, the other joined politics as a retirement plan from his acting career. https://t.co/bFXaQlzRqR — Ay🌚Deji | The Boot Man. (@datmastermind80) January 15, 2021

Bobi Wine joined politics refused to join the cycle of corrupt old fool killing Uganda this made him the voice and face of opposition in Uganda. Desmond Elliot joined politics and went to national TV to brag about being product of god fatherism. Shame, the difference is clear. pic.twitter.com/KXfVnJPfdQ — OZO IGBO (@Ozo_Njenje) January 15, 2021

It is a huge disrespect to Bobi Wine for him to be compared to Desmond Elliot. Bobi wine has served his country to the very best making him a patriot while Desmond Elliot just wants to commission toilets and behave no less than an idiot! pic.twitter.com/BwzTW8qbys — A Different shade of different🤩 (@the_coolest_gal) January 15, 2021

We wish we could have our own young and Vibrant Bobi Wine but all we keep seeing are Desmond Elliot, Adamu Garba, and Yahaya Bello. Very bad omen pic.twitter.com/nMgsP5LUIb — Samuel Mbah ◽ (@mbahdey4u) January 15, 2021

Desmond Elliot is a product of godfatherism, stop saying Nigerians gave him a chance, he was selected not elected.

People like sowore are the ones Nigerians are and should be giving a chance, the Desmond elliot and Bobi Wine comparism is way off. Know this and know peace — Bruce Esther #Freesowore (@BruceEsther2) January 15, 2021

When we finish this Bobi Wine and Desmond Elliot saga, we'll talk about which is more useless, AU or EFCC pic.twitter.com/mNZdAVFPhN — The_Pianist (@Elijah_Enessy) January 15, 2021

Pigeons

The 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day trended on social media following an interesting development during the ceremony at the National Arcade, Abuja.

The pigeons realesed by President Muhammadu Buhari in line with the ceremony’s tradition signifying peace in the land refused to leave their bird cage.

Further attempts to send them all out by opening the roof of the cage proved abortive forcing the president to abandoned the venture and return to his seat.

Most Twitter users who are convinced the occurrence was a bad omen for the nation had this to say.

Pigeons wey dey protest ✊🏾 Things we love to see 😊 — Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) January 15, 2021

Man said the pigeons will fly to show the country was in harmony. They heard him and knew that was a big lie! https://t.co/jziMDJuEE8 — 👽Ayo 👽 (@basedpapi__) January 15, 2021

Hmmm. Even the pigeons in Nigeria. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 15, 2021

Birds love to fly. Caged birds will fly once the cage is open. My man opened the cage, they even tried to push the pigeons to fly. Omo them no gree 😭😭😭. Pigeon no wan make bandit nab them, where papa pigeonma wan see 4M this Dry season. — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) January 15, 2021

The pigeons aired the president. pic.twitter.com/1RZXLeSVKL — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) January 15, 2021

You mean kwarect english — The BANT LORD OKO TEMS (@trubenade) January 15, 2021

#ThankASoldier

Earlier in the day, Nigerians took to Twitter to celebrate the bravery and selfless services of the Armed Forces of the country, using the hashtag above.

Many celebrated heroes who fell while in service and encouraged those still in the fight to maintain Nigeria’s peace.

But a few other Twitter users shared reasons why they would not join in the celebration.

#ThankASoldier for what? I remember 20/10/2020 and #EndSARS Sorry, I'm not jumping on that bandwagon. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) January 15, 2021

Today we remember and celebrate all the gallant officers and soldiers who paid the ultimate price and gave their life for the motherland – Nigeria 🇳🇬. Thank you for your sacrifice. May your souls continue to rest in peace. Amen 🙏🏽 #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay #ThankASoldier — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) January 15, 2021

On 5 January 2018, Captain MM Hassan died from a detonated grenade in the midst of gunfight with terrorists. Our heroes #ThankASoldier retweet and really #ThankASoldier show love 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/u9PpBxzuEQ — G.1⚖ (@Affan1030) January 14, 2021

We can't thank you enough for d sacrifice u made; u stayed awake to make sure we sleep,

Our posthumous thanks go to you &the families who not only bear the fearful apprehension of their going to war,but also the heart break of their death#ThankASoldier #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/RxSigmsaN5 — iam_musty (@MustaphaOlatu19) January 15, 2021

For 6month she hasn't seen her Dad and you think she isn't strong. My baby is strong ooo. Having soldiers has parent

To our falling heroes, we will always remember you#ThankASoldier #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay #TachaMatters pic.twitter.com/LVZKLXifk3 — Alarima Blessing (@AlarimaB) January 15, 2021

For all that they had done and continue to do in defence of our lives and territorial integrity, on this #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay, we have every reason to #ThankASoldier. May the souls of our fallen heroes continue to rest in peace. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 15, 2021

A Nigerian soldier will shoot a Nigerian civilian, dead – at point blank range. All it takes is a word from his commanding officer. If he refuses, he's in big trouble. With these "rules of engagement", it will be stupid of me to jump on the #ThankASoldier bandwagon. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) January 15, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions