Tambuwal joins 2023 presidential race

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Monday evening declared his 2023 presidential ambition.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives was the second politician to publicly confirm his intention to vie for the nation’s highest political office on Monday following the announcement by the ex-Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, who announced his presidential bid in Abuja earlier in the day.

Tambuwal, who confirmed his presidential bid after a high-level stakeholders’ meeting in Sokoto, said he has the capacity to fix Nigeria numerous challenges and restore it on the path of progress.

Other politicians eyeing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket in next year’s election are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim.

For the All Progressives Congress (APC), the aspirants are the party’s National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, and Okorocha.

