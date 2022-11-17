International
UK cop who stole £80 from a lost wallet sacked from force
A Metropolitan Police officer, Mohammad Ghalayini, has been sacked from the force following an earlier conviction for stealing £80 from a lost wallet that was turned in to police.
Back in October, Ghalayini was convicted of theft and perverting the course of justice after a member of police staff reported the missing cash.
He was jailed for 22 months in October while a misconduct hearing on Wednesday found that his actions breached honesty and integrity standards and he was dismissed without notice.
As part of the punitive measures against Ghalayini, he has been barred from being employed by the police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) or His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.
