Wema Bank drums support for female inclusion in tech

Wema Bank’s Chief Digital Officer, Olusegun Adeniyi, has advocated for female inclusion in tech, citing how their participation in the field can further bridge digital gender divide.

Adeyinka, who spoke during the 2022 edition of SheCan Conference in Lagos, noted that it had become imperative to draft more women into tech roles in order to address gender-gap concerns in the current male-dominated industry.

According to Adeyinka, various areas where women can take part in the growing digital economy include cloud computing, green economy, sales, product development, content production and writing.

Speaking further on the significance of such drive, Adeyinka urge women not to limit themselves as there were more opportunities in other areas such as marketing, e-commerce, product development, and digital healthcare services.

While urging men to do away with the stereotype that only men can function in tech, he cited a report from the World Economic Forum on “Future of Jobs,” noting that the world could create about 150 million new technological jobs in the next five years.

In his closing remarks, Adeniyi canvassed for a paradigm shift among women to use technology and for them to gain criteria thinking skills, interactive, leadership, self-awareness and other skills that would immune them from machine replacement.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Wema Bank‘s partnership over the past few years has resulted in the empowerment of over 5,000 women across various locations in Nigeria.

In addition, the bank, through its Sara By Wema proposition, has led the frontier for women’s empowerment through initiatives like Shecan Nigeria, while also providing financial support through loans, business advisory, discounted health plans and networking opportunities.

