Personal income tax platform, April, secures $30m Series A. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Personal income tax platform, April, secures $30m Series A

A New York-based fintech start-up, April, has announced securing $30 million in a Series A funding round from Treasury, QED, Nyca Partners, Team8, Euclidean Capital and Atento Capital.

The company confirmed the new funding in a media release as seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

The company further noted that Fintech entrepreneur Lowell Putnam, who previously founded Quovo will also join April’s board of directors as part of the round.

The six-month-old company is a fintech company that automates the tax-filing process, optimises tax refunds and provides users with personalised tax insights.

The New York, United States based fintech was launched by Ben Borodach, and Daniel Marcous 2021.

The company while commenting on the raiser said:

“The new funds to expand its R&D capabilities and increase operational capacity in preparation for next tax season.”

Tech trivia: What are jumpers used for?

A Connecting internal components

B Connecting external peripherals

C Providing power to an electronic device

D Configuring a hardware device

Answer: see end of post

2. App-based a FinTech platform, Karty, raises $1.2M Pre-SEED round

A Qatar-based FinTech platform, Karty, has announced raising $1.2M (QR4.3M) in a Pre-SEED round as it looks to expand its footprints.

Ibrahim Abdulaziz al-Mannai, executive director of Advisory at Qatar Development Bank (QDB) confirmed the latest raiser in a media release on Monday.

Read also: Nigeria’s female-led Planet3R wins ‘Business model of the year’ award. 2 other stories and a trivia

Ripples Nigeria understands that the new funding saw participation from Visa, QDB, Qatar Foundation, and Qatar based angel investors.

Abdulaziz Al-Marri, and Mohammed Suleiman launched the Doha-based app in 2021.

The FinTech claims to revolutionize the daily financial experiences for its customers by leveraging cutting-edge technology and transaction data.

Co-founder Abdulaziz al-Marri, while commenting on the raiser, said:

“We can’t wait for consumers and businesses to see and feel the benefits that KARTY will provide them.

“Such as peer-to-peer payments that will allow users to instantly send and receive money to other KARTY customers, interactive charts that will show daily spending, allow them to track spending with automatic categorization or edit transactions manually.”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the FinTech app is also supported by Qatar Fintech Hub (QFTH) and Qatar Financial Center (QFC) as well as Visa, QDB and Qatar based angel investors through investments and innovation grants.

Trivia Answer: Configuring a hardware device

A jumper is a small metal connector that acts as an on/off switch. Multiple jumpers are often used together to configure settings for a hardware device. Some jumpers are encased in a plastic switch, that can be toggled on or off.

Other jumpers are plastic sleeves with metal linings that connect two metallic prongs together. When the sleeve is applied, the connection is on and it when it is removed, the connection is off.

By Kayode Hamsat…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now