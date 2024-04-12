Why Nigeria keeps producing miscreants, ready-made tools for crime —Education minister

Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamma, has attributed the escalating crime and insecurity challenges in Nigeria to the high rate of out-of-school children who he said ultimately become miscreants and ready-made tools to be used for criminal activities.

The Minister who gave the damning verdict at the official launch of the National Campaign on Out-Of-School Children in Kwara State on mid-week, said Nigeria alone accounts for one out of every five out-of-school children globally, and 45 percent in West Africa.

According to the Minister who was represented at the event by Dr Olatunji David, Nigeria’s ranking on the out-of-school children index both in the African sub-region and the world is “disturbing and unacceptable for a country regarded as Africa’s largest economy.”

“One of the implications is that Nigeria will constantly produce miscreants who are ready tools in the hands of criminal gangs,” he said.

He however, stated that the federal government was mindful of the danger of the out-of-school children phenomenon and urged all key stakeholders, including civil society organisations, and community and religious leaders, to act fast in checking the trend.

“Stemming the tide of out-of-school children is a task that this government seeks to accomplish. This is because we are mindful of the spiral effects of having a large number of uneducated population.”

The Minister therefore, appealed to all good-spirited individuals to aid the less privileged in communities by adopting the children and youths who are of school age and supporting their education.

