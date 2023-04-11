Abia Gov-elect, Otti, names Transition Council, set for inauguration April 14

Abia State governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, has named members of his Transition Council who will work with the State team for a smooth handover from from current Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on May 29.

The Transition Council which will be inaugurated on Friday, April 14, preparatory to his formal assumption of office, has

the senior Partner and COO of KPMG, Victor Onyenkpa, as the chairman.

In a statement on Tuesday in Umuahia by Otti’s Special Adviser on Media, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Transition Council will be co-chaired by a former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Ifueko Omogui Okauru.

“Also included in the Council is former Director-General of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission, former Treasurer and Vice President of the World Bank, and currently a Director at FSD Africa, Arunma Oteh,” the statement said.

“Other notable Abians who are members include Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, a Nigerian-born inventor who helped Apple design a semiconductor for the iPhone and Mr Uche Orji, the immediate past CEO of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

READ ALSO: Abia Gov-elect, Otti, warns Aba traders against fraudsters using his name

“Also in the Council are Mr Victor Okoronkwo, Group Managing Director (GMD) of Aiteo Oil and Gas, Mr Frank Nneji, Founder of ABC Transport Company, and Ide John Udeagbala, an Aba-based business mogul. The inauguration of the Council wol take place on Friday, April 14,” the statement.

Also confirming the news, Otti took to Twitter and wrote:

“Preparatory to our formal assumption of office on May 29, 2023, I named members of the Transition Council that will articulate a policy agenda for a new Abia.

“The Council, to be chaired by Victor Onyenkpa and co-chaired by Ifueko Omogui Okauru, will be inaugurated on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Aba,” he tweeted.

Preparatory to our formal assumption of office on May 29, 2023, I named members of the Transition Council that will articulate policy agenda for a new Abia. — Alex Otti (@alexottiofr) April 11, 2023

The Council, to be chaired by Victor Onyenkpa and cochaired by Ifueko Omogui Okauru, will be inaugurated on Friday, April 14, 2023 in Aba. — Alex Otti (@alexottiofr) April 11, 2023

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now