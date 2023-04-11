Abia Gov-elect, Otti, warns Aba traders against fraudsters using his name

Abia State Governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti, has warned traders at various markets in Aba metropolis not to allow fraudsters to use his name to extort them with fake promises of appointing them market leaders after he resumes office.

Otti who gave the warning in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ferdinand Ekeoma, distanced himself and his wife from any act of extortion which he said runs contrary to his administrative principles.

“The attention of the Abia Governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti, has been drawn to the activities of some unpatriotic citizens, who are allegedly moving around some markets in Aba using his name and that of his wife to extort unsuspecting members of the public with the fake assurances that they will be made market leaders,” the statement reads.

“The Abia Governor-elect hereby disassociates himself and his wife from such criminal act of extortion, which conflicts with his administrative principles, and calls on those behind these nefarious activities to discontinue forthwith and turn a new leaf, or be ready to face severe consequences.

We also want to use this opportunity to call on all those who are involved in this racket to seize forthwith or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

“Whereas the Governor-Elect had during the campaigns, expressed desire to work with the various market leaderships across the state to redevelop our markets and make them more conducive for business, we, however, trust that we will not involve ourselves in the leadership selection process of the markets,” it added.

The governor-elect further told the traders to identify and establish concrete evidence and report any person or persons using his name or that of his wife for such extortion to the police.

