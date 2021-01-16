Abia, Kwara, paid highest price for petrol in December – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Saturday residents of Abia, Kebbi and Kwara States paid the highest price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in December last year.

The NBS, which disclosed this in its “PMS Price Watch for December 2020,” said residents of Abia paid N176.19 for petrol while those in Kwara and Kebbi paid N172.43 and N169.92 respectively.

States with the lowest prices of petrol were Bauchi (N162.57), Katsina (N160.25) and Kaduna (N155).

According to the bureau, the average price paid by consumers for petrol increased by 14 percent year-on-year and decreased month-on-month by -0.94 percent to N165.70 in December from N167.27 in November.

Similarly, the average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) otherwise known as diesel increased by 0.28 percent month-on-month and decreased by -2.37 percent year-on-year to N224.37 in December, from to N223.74 in November.

States with the highest average price of diesel were Taraba where residents paid N266, Adamawa N262.50 and Zamfara N257.50.

While Osun (N201.09), Gombe (N197. 50) and Kwara (N195) are the states with the lowest average price of diesel.

