Buhari appoints Marwa as NDLEA chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of former military Governor of Lagos State, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), as the new Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Marwa replaces Mohammed Mustapha Abdalla as the NDLEA chairman.

The former army officer had earlier served as Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA).

Marwa also served as governor of Borno State during a distinguished career in the Nigerian Army.

He was appointed the Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011.

Marwa is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State.

