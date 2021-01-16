ISWAP insurgents reportedly invade military base in Borno

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents have reportedly seized a military base in the Marte area of Borno State.

A soldier told journalists that the insurgents attacked the military base on Friday night and engaged troops in gun duel till the early hours of Saturday.

He said: “The priority now is to reclaim the base from the insurgents and an operation is underway.

“We took a hit from ISWAP insurgents. They raided the base in Marte after a fierce battle.”

Although the soldier did not disclose the number of casualties recorded in the attack, he added that the military “suffered losses in the incident.”

“Last week, the insurgents attacked the Marte base but were repelled, prompting them to mobilise more fighters for the overnight raid,” the source concluded.

