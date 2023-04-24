Accident victim caught with 100 used children’s diapers in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Monday caught an accident victim with more than 100 used children’s diapers and cash in the state.

LASTMA spokesman, Adebayo Taofiq, who disclosed this in a statement in Ikeja, said the suspect was one of the victims of an accident involving a tricycle, a commercial bus, and a white Camry in the Iyana-Ipaja area of the state.

Three persons – two women and one man – were seriously wounded in the accident.

However, the man died on the way to the hospital.

The statement read: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Camry lost control due to speeding and hit a commercial tricycle from the rear, causing the tricycle to go off-balance and obstruct an oncoming fully loaded Mazda commercial bus going to Iyana-Ipaja.

“The rescued three accident victims were immediately rushed to different hospitals by their relatives but, unfortunately, one of the rescued accident victims (male) died on the way to the hospital.

“Those vehicles involved in the accident were immediately removed from the road to avoid impeding the free flow of traffic and handed over to policemen from Gowon Estate Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigations.

“One of the passengers inside the commercial tricycle involved in the accident who was caught with more than 100 pieces of used small children ‘Diapers Pampers’ with a huge sum of money of different denominations was immediately handed over to policemen at the scene of the accident.”

