Metro
One dead, three injured in Kwara auto accident
One person was killed and three others injured in auto accident in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Friday.
An eyewitness told journalists that a motorcycle and a commercial bus were involved in the accident which occurred shortly after the Eid-el-Fitri prayer at Balogun Fulani area in Ilorin South Local Government Area of the state.
He blamed the accident on a violation of traffic rules by the motorcycle rider.
The deceased simply identified as Suraju died at a hospital he was rushed to for treatment by sympathizers while the injured victims are receiving treatment in the facility.
