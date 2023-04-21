One dead, three injured in Kwara auto accident

One person was killed and three others injured in auto accident in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Friday.

An eyewitness told journalists that a motorcycle and a commercial bus were involved in the accident which occurred shortly after the Eid-el-Fitri prayer at Balogun Fulani area in Ilorin South Local Government Area of the state.

He blamed the accident on a violation of traffic rules by the motorcycle rider.

The deceased simply identified as Suraju died at a hospital he was rushed to for treatment by sympathizers while the injured victims are receiving treatment in the facility.

