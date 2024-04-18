ALLEGED N80BN FRAUD: Ex-Gov Bello absent in court, as EFCC mull using military to smoke him out

A former governor of Kogi State, Yahaha Bello failed to show up in court on Thursday to defend himself against charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency had filed charges against Bello for alleged money laundering and fraud to the tune of about N80 billion.

The commission however said it would explore the option of using the military to fish out Bello who had resisted being arrested by operatives of the agency earlier on Wednesday.

