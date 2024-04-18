Politics
ALLEGED N80BN FRAUD: Ex-Gov Bello absent in court, as EFCC mull using military to smoke him out
A former governor of Kogi State, Yahaha Bello failed to show up in court on Thursday to defend himself against charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The anti-graft agency had filed charges against Bello for alleged money laundering and fraud to the tune of about N80 billion.
READ ALSO:Yahaya Bello kicks as EFCC operatives storm residence to effect his arrest
The commission however said it would explore the option of using the military to fish out Bello who had resisted being arrested by operatives of the agency earlier on Wednesday.
More to come…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...