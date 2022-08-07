Sports
Amusan inspires Nigeria to historic 4x100m relay gold at C’Wealth Games
Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha have clinched the gold medal for Team Nigeria in the 4x100m relay race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The quartet made history in Birmingham by becoming the first Nigeria women’s relay team to win a Commonwealth Games gold.
They won the race in 42.10 seconds to break the 42.22 seconds African record they set in Oregon, the USA at the World Athletics championships.
Amusan started the race with a brilliant first leg before handing over to Ofili who handed over to Chukwuma, who ran the curve perfectly and handed over to Nwokocha.
Read Also: BREAKING: Amusan sets new record, clinches Gold at Commonwealth Games
Meanwhile, the men’s team may not have been able to clinch the gold medal in their category, but they made history with the bronze they won.
The quartet of Udodi Onwuzurike, Favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola and Raymond Ekevwo did it.
The medal is the first by the men’s 4x100m relay team since 1982.
Team Nigeria now have 11 gold medals so far at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
