BREAKING: Amusan sets new record, clinches Gold at Commonwealth Games

Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan, has set a new record by winning the 100 meters hurdles gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

The record breaker clocked 12.30 seconds to set the new record.

The 25-year-old successfully defended her Games title at the Alexander stadium on Sunday morning.

Interestingly, all Nigeria’s seven gold medals in Birmingham have come from the women.

Devynne Charlton from the Bahamas came second in 12.58 seconds in the race that took place at 10.25am.

Amusan is also expected to be part of the Women’s 4x100m final coming up later in the day.

More to follow…

