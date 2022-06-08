Metro
Appeal Court affirms conviction of defunct FinBank MD, Nwosu
An attempt by the former managing director of the defunct FinBank Plc, Mr. Okey Nwosu and Dayo Famoroti to set aside their conviction has failed.
This is as the Court of Appeal sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos on Wednesday upheld their conviction as well as the three years jail terms earlier slammed on them by Justice Lateefa Okunnu of the Lagos High Court.
The appellate court, however reduced the restitution order made from N18 billion to N10 billion on the grounds that the bank (FinBank Plc.) had recovered about N8 billion.
READ ALSO: Ex-Finbank MD, others jailed for stealing N18b
Justice Okunnu, had in January 2021 convicted and sentenced Nwosu and Famoroti to three years imprisonment over a N19.2 billion fraud.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuted both men, Agnes Ebubedike and Danjuma Ocholi on a 26-count amended charge bordering on stealing and illegal conversion to the tune of N19.2 billion.
The defendants were said to have perpetrated the fraud while they were directors of the bank.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...