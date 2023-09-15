Politics
Appeal Court upholds APC Jafaru Leko’s election in Bauchi federal constituency
The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Friday, upheld the election of the lawmaker representing Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Jafaru Leko.
The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Leko of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 election in the constituency ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Kefas Magaji.
The PDP candidate, however, challenged the INEC’s declaration at the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, citing widespread irregularities and non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election by the commission.
READ ALSO: Gov Mohammed sends list of commissioner nominees to Bauchi Assembly
But the tribunal dismissed the petition for lack of merit.
Dissatisfied with the ruling, Magaji and his party approached the appeal court to set it aside.
In its ruling, the three-member panel of the appellate court headed by Justice Lawal Shuaibu dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.
The panel held that the petitioners failed to prove their case on the allegations.
