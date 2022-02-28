AU condemns racist treatment of Africans fleeing Ukraine

The African Union condemned harsh treatment of Africans fleeing Ukraine by the country’s immigration officials.

There were claims on social media that security operatives on the Ukraine side are preventing Africans from fleeing the country following its invasion by Russian military.

Others complained of inhumane treatment from the border officials, who reportedly treat whites with dignity and respect.

In a statement issued in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the AU said it was disturbed by the reports of racist treatment suffered by Africans.

The Nigerian government had earlier on Monday urged the Ukrainian authority to treat Nigerians in the country with dignity.

The statement read: “The current Chair of the African Union and President of the Republic of Senegal, H.E. Macky Sall, and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, are following closely the developments in Ukraine and are particularly disturbed by reports that African citizens on the Ukrainian side of the border are being refused the right to cross the border to safety.”

The AU lamented that Africans are singled out for inhumane treatments by border officials despite international laws against racism.

It added: “The two Chairpersons recall that all people have the right to cross international borders during conflict, and as such, should enjoy the same rights to cross to safety from the conflict in Ukraine, notwithstanding their nationality or racial identity.

“Reports that Africans are singled out for unacceptable dissimilar treatment would be shockingly racist and in breach international law. In this regard, The Chairpersons urge all countries to respect international law and show the same empathy and support to all people fleeing war notwithstanding their racial identity.”

