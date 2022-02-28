Ukraine in talks with Chelsea owner Abramovich to help find resolution with Russia

Ukraine has contacted Chelsea owner and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich to help support the country’s attempt to reach a “peaceful resolution” with Russia.

A spokesperson of Abramovich made this known to the media in Europe.

The spokesperson added that Abramovich had been in contact with Ukrainian officials and that the billionaire “has been trying to help ever since”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine last Thursday, and the latter has called for a ceasefire before peace talks in Belarus.

Ukraine’s health ministry said on Sunday that 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since Russia’s invasion began.

Abramovich, 55, is one of Russia’s richest people and is believed to be close to Russian President Putin.

The spokesperson added: “Considering what is at stake, we would ask for your understanding as to why we have not commented on neither the situation as such nor his involvement.”

Ripples Nigeria earlier announced that Abramovich had handed over the ‘stewardship and care‘ of Chelsea football club of England to the trustees of the club’s Charity Foundation.

However, he did not mention specifically any reason why he was making such a move.

