Chelsea’s Russian owner Abramovich hands over ‘stewardship’ of club to trustees

Roman Abramovich has on Saturday handed over the ‘stewardship and care’ of Chelsea Footall Club of England to the trustees of the club’s foundation.

Abramovich, the Russian billionaire owner of the Blues, made the move amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart,” said Abramovich in a statement.

“I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans.

“During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.”

Reports from the UK say that Chelsea is not for sale, and the £1.5bn loan their owner gave to the club is not being called in.

Abramovich’s decision is coming a day before Chelsea play Liverpool in the League Cup final at Wembley.

