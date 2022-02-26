Poland to boycott World Cup play-off against Russia over Ukraine invasion

Poland national team have revealed plans to boycott their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Russia over the crisis between the latter and Ukraine.

The countries have been in heated loggerhead recently, with drums of war being beaten especially from the Russian camp.

Polish football association president Cezary Kulesza has said the team “does not intend” to play the game, with captain Robert Lewandowski saying “we can’t pretend that nothing is happening”.

Russia are billed to host Poland in Moscow on 24 March, while Ukraine travel to Scotland on the same day.

Meanwhile, this season’s Champions League final has now been moved from Russia to France.

The game was billed to take place at the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg on 28 May, but the clash has now been moved to Paris in France.

Following a meeting on Friday, the fEuropean football governing body confirmed the match would now be staged at the Stade de France in Paris.

