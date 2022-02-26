EPL: Man Utd drop more points in top-four quest; Spurs win at Leeds

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by Watford in a Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils dropped two more points to tamper with their quest for a Champions League place by relegation-threatened Watford.

The hosts dominated the game and had 22 shots against their visitors but the only time they found the net, Cristiano Ronaldo was offside.

Roy Hodgson’s Watford also almost broke the deadlock but Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis’ effort hit Raphael Varane before bouncing through to goalkeeper David de Gea.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from previous defeat to Burnley on Monday to seal a big win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Spurs thrashed their hosts 4-0, with Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min scoring for the side.

The result lifts Tottenham to within four points of fourth-placed Manchester United, while Leeds remain three points above the bottom three.

Leeds could drop into the relegation zone if other results go against them this weekend.

In the other Premier League games played in Saturday, Aston Villa defeated their hosts Brighton 2-0, Crystal Palace played a 1-1 draw with Burnley while Newcastle defeated Brentford 2-0 away.

In the Brentford game, Christian Eriksen made an emotional return to action 259 days after suffering a cardiac arrest at the reach Euro 2020 last year.

