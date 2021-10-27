Autochek raises $13.1mn seed funding to scale venture

Automotive technology company, Autochek, has raised a $13.1M seed funding to scale its venture.

This was contained in a press release made available to Ripples Nigeria.

According to the automotive company, the raiser was co-led by TLcom Capital and 4DX Ventures.

The round saw the participation of existing investors including Golden Palm Investments, Enza Capital, Lateral Capital as well as new participants, ASK Capital and Mobility 54 Investment SAS.

The new raiser comes on the heels of a $3.4 million pre-seed raise of last year.

The new raiser is expected to see Autochek actualize its growth strategy, as it looks to deploy the fund to bolster its core auto loan processing platform and deepen its footprint in West Africa.

Commenting on the new development, Etop Ikpe, Founder and CEO of Autochek, explained that one of the problems the startup is solving is the lack of a simplified, digital-first financing process for automobile income class.

Read also: Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia

He said: “At Autochek, our driving force is to increase financing penetration on the continent; we have been amazed by the market adoption rate and the support from our banking partners in the countries we operate in.

“We stepped into this space knowing we were tackling one of the most significant challenges for Africa’s automotive sector – the lack of a simplified, digital-first financing process. By combining our expertise and networks, we have been able to make an impact in the automotive sector.

“We are extremely delighted with the progress we’ve made in a short amount of time. With this funding and the support of our strategic investors, the entire team at Autochek are dedicated to delivering exceptional service for customers and partners, as well as deploying our technology across Africa.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now