Nigeria’s Vendease closes $3.2m seed round. 2 other things and a trivia

1. Nigeria’s agritech startup Vendease closes $3.2m seed round

Vendease, a Y Combinator-backed Nigerian agri-tech startup, has announced raising a US$3.2 million in seed funding.

The round is expected to help the startup expand its operations and build out its technology.

Vendease was founded in January 2020 by Tunde Kara, Olumide Fayankin, Gatumi Aliyu and Wale Oyepeju.

On business model, Vendease helps to solve food supply chain problems by digitising procurement processes, storage operations and logistics.

The startup offers flexible payment systems to help food businesses grow.

The startup developed mobile and web apps that allow food businesses to place orders for food supplies, manage inventory, track expenses and gain access to credit facilities.

Tech Trivia: The letter Q in SQL stands for what word?

A Question

B Query

C Quoted

D Qualified

Answer: See end of post

2. CcHub’s new Seedr programme launches in Namibia

Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), has launched its new Seedr programme in Namibia.

The Seedr programme will run as a six-month acceleration programme for early-stage technology startups in emerging ecosystems with the potential to scale and create impact.

With the new accelerator programme, CcHub aims to work with impact-driven founders to develop their startups into sustainable entities and raise funding through its syndicate platform.

According to CcHub, the programme will kick off in Namibia with an initial cohort of five early-stage tech startups with high growth potential.

Meanwhile, the management noted that the Seedr Programme will be broken into two phases, with a duration of three months each.

The first phase will be focused on helping the selected startups improve their product, build efficient teams, initiate and navigate partnerships, and build a structure that makes the companies attractive to investors.

3. SA’s BixBio raises funding from Illumina Accelerator

BixBio, a South African AI-based biotech company, has been selected as one of seven genomics companies to join the third global funding cycle of the US-based Illumina Accelerator.

The startup which leverages its proprietary AI platform, curates large genetic datasets and improve identification of disease-causing genetic variants and novel drug targets.

According to local media, the startup took part in the South Africa-based OneBio accelerator earlier this year where it secured some funding.

The new fund comes from Illumina Accelerator, run by the Silicon Valley-based Illumina for Startups.

Focused on creating an innovation ecosystem for the genomics industry by partnering with leading venture capital investors and entrepreneurs, Illumina launched the accelerator in 2014.

For BixBio, it will be spending the next six months in the US, benefitting from Illumina Accelerator’s expertise, networks and global reach.

Tech Trivia Answer: Query

SQL as an abbreviation stands for Structured Query Language which is a domain-specific language used in programming and designed for managing data held in a relational database management system (RDBMS), or for stream processing in a relational data stream management system (RDSMS).

It is particularly useful in handling structured data, i.e. data incorporating relations among entities and variables.

