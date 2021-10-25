Instagram unveils feature to allow users post via PC. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Instagram unveils feature to allow users post via PC

Photo-sharing social media site, Instagram, has unveiled a new feature to allow users post pictures via PC, Mac, and iPad.

The update will see the platform support PC-sharing functionality as against what was possible before the update.

The platform began rolling out the new feature as the month of October draws to an end.

Many Instagram users described the development as “long requested” as developers have been tasked to give them the ability to post via their computers.

Before the update, the desktop version of the app only allowed users to view their Instagram feeds, as well as leave likes and comments on posts, but it had no option to create any kind of content.

Earlier, Instagram globally rolled out Collabs, which is a new way for people to co-author Feed Posts and Reels that displays both accounts in the Instagram feed.

Tech Trivia: How many bytes are in a yottabyte?

A) 1,000,000,000, 000,000,000,000,000

B) 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000

C) 1,000,000,000,000,000,000

D) 1,000,000,000,000,000

Answer: See end of post

2. SA’s cryptocurrency startup, SAFCOIN, partners with SA exchange



SAFCOIN, a Mossel Bay-based crypto startup, has announced a partnership with South African exchange ChainEX.

The partnership will see how SAFCOIN will get listed on ChainEx.

In an official press statement, SAFCOIN explains the importance of the partnership with ChainEX.

The statement reads: “Throughout the evolution of cryptocurrency, partnership with roleplayers in the industry has proven an integral tool to furthering the adoption of crypto throughout the world.

“Hence, this partnership with ChainEX is but another step to strengthen our ties with the national crypto community at large.”

According to sources familiar with the development, the listing is the first for SAFCOIN to be placed on a South African exchange.

Also, the partnership will help the startup facilitate the trading of SAFCOIN in Rands and also FIAT deposits and withdrawals.

Explaining further, SAFCOIN describes the effort as a means to support and grow the local economy.

“This partnership is a concerted effort to support and grow the local crypto economy, encouraging crypto adoption on the home front and ultimately maximizing our reach,” explains SAFCOIN.

Tech Trivia Answer: 1024

A yottabyte is 1024 or

1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 bytes. One yottabyte (abbreviated “YB”) is equal to 1,000 zettabytes and is the largest SI unit of measurement used for measuring data. It is slightly smaller than its IEC-standardized counterpart, the yobibyte, which contains 1,208,925,819,614,629,174,706,176 bytes (280) bytes.

A single yottabyte contains one septillion, or one trillion times one trillion bytes, which is the same as one trillion terabytes. It is also a number larger than any human can comprehend. There is no need for a unit of measurement larger than a yottabyte because there is simply no practical use for such a large measurement. Even all the data in the world consists of just a few zettabytes.

