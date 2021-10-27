Jeff Bezos to create business park in space. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Jeff Bezos to create a business park in space

Jeff Bezos, through his Blue Origin space company, is on a mission to build a business park in space.

Called Orbital Reef, the park will be jointly built in partnership with another space company, Sierra Space.

According to the billionaire and tech giant, the ambition is to commercially develop, own and operate a space station in low Earth orbit.

The company noted that the station will open the next chapter of human space exploration and development by facilitating the growth of a vibrant ecosystem and business model for the future.

The Orbital Reef is backed by space industry leaders and teammates, among them Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions and Arizona State University.

Going by plan, the station is expected to start operation in the second half of the decade.

Tech Trivia: Which term describes posting brief and often frequent updates online?

A Microsharing

B Microblogging

C Microframing

D Microzoning

Answer: See end of post

2. SA’s AfriNova Digital rebrands as mojaPay

Homegrown digital payment service startup, AfriNova Digital, has rebranded as a reimagined product called mojaPay.

The rebranding comes just one year after its 2020 business launch.

The new development did not affect the startup’s operations as it retains its target to remain people and businesses in the townships and rural areas.

mojaPay looks to bringing more convenience and inclusion in addition to creating business opportunities for people who can sign up as an agent and earn commission by selling the products offered in the app.

The attention of the public, however, has been drawn to a possible development that might lead to confusion in areas of mistaking mojaPay for the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development’s financial management system, also known as MojaPay.

For mojaPay, it offers a range of digital and financial products and services to the unbanked and underbanked.

Tech Trivia Answer: Microblogging

Microblogging is posting brief and often frequent updates online. Unlike traditional blogs, which are often hosted on a custom website, microblogs are typically published on social media sites like Twitter or Facebook.

The most common microblogging platform is Twitter, which allows allows you to post updates of 140 characters or less. These updates, called tweets, may include hashtags, mentions (links to other Twitter users), or links to online resources, such as webpages, images, or videos. When you microblog using Twitter, your updates are seen by all users who have chosen to “follow” you.

