Buhari performs Umrah amid tight security in Mecca

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday performed Umrah rituals, amid tight security, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

After Buhari reportedly arrived the Kingdom on Tuesday, he visited the Holy City of Madina, on Wednesday, where he prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque.

READ ALSO:Buhari travels to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj Tuesday

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President is on an eight-day official visit to the Saudi Arabia Kingdom.

Shehu disclosed that Buhari was received by a number of officials, including a delegation from the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Nigerian Embassy staff.

By Olúwatóbi Ọdé̩yínká

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now