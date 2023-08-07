Cloudmania expands footprint into Mauritius. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

Cloudmania expands footprint into Mauritius

Cloudmania, the cloud services and solutions provider launched by Liquid C2 in 2021 to support Africa’s digital transformation journey, has established its presence in Mauritius, catering to channel partner ecosystems.

With a network of partners spanning 22 countries across the continent, Cloudmania remains dedicated to delivering cloud and cyber security services within an ecosystem characterized by support, expertise, and enablement.

The company’s expansion has been instrumental in driving digital disruption using cloud technology, fostering growth and transformation in countries like South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, and others.

The cloud services and solutions industry has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for digital transformation across Africa. Cloudmania, launched in 2021 by Liquid C2, emerged as a key player in this evolving landscape.

With a focus on supporting Africa’s digital journey, Cloudmania expanded its operations to Mauritius, establishing its presence in multiple countries across the African continent, including South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, and more.

The cloud and cyber security services provided by Cloudmania cater to partners within a well-defined ecosystem characterized by support, expertise, and enablement.

The company’s commitment to cutting-edge solutions and a full suite of partner-focused products and services has resulted in rapid growth, evident from their exponential increase in partners, from 100 to over 500 within a year.

Cloudmania’s recognition as the Microsoft Partner of the Year in Ethiopia and Côte d’Ivoire in 2022 and 2023 respectively further solidifies its position as a leading player in the industry.

This achievement reflects the company’s dedication to driving cloud adoption, fostering partner growth, and facilitating digital transformation for businesses across Africa.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following is usually identified by its domain name?

A network drive A website A pair of bluetooth headphones A printer

Answer: see end of post

STARZPLAY, TPAY team up for seamless mibile payment

STARZPLAY, one of the top three subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services providers in the Middle East, announced a strategic partnership with TPAY, the leading payments provider in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META).

Through this partnership, customers were able to make their subscription payments using their mobile phone numbers, gaining access to STARZPLAY’s premium sports and entertainment content.

The initial focus of the partnership was on expanding its presence in the MENA region.

TPAY facilitated STARZPLAY to accept subscription payments from 9 million viewers via Direct Carrier Billing (DCB).

The partnership commenced with Orange Tunisia, followed by Sudatel Sudan, and Chinguitel Mauritania, with plans to expand to more countries in the region.

Işık Uman, TPAY Group CEO, expressed pride in the partnership, stating that it strengthened their position as the preferred payment processing partner for merchants, particularly those in the streaming industry.

TPAY’s platform eliminated complexities in cross-border settlement, offering faster payment cycles, compliance, and risk management, enabling partners to focus on growing their businesses in the region.

Raghida Abou-Fadel, Senior VP of Sales & Business Development at STARZPLAY, shared excitement about the partnership with TPAY.

The collaboration allowed STARZPLAY to instantly deliver premium content to entertainment and sports fans across the MENA region, ensuring a seamless and secure payment experience for customers.

The partnership facilitated STARZPLAY’s expansion in the region.

The Middle East Media and Entertainment industry’s forecast period, from 2023 to 2028, projected a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

The market size was predicted to increase from USD 39.05 billion in 2023 to USD 61.2 billion by 2028.

The strategic partnership between STARZPLAY and TPAY aligns with the industry’s evolving landscape.

Tunisia’s Kyufi receives funding from SEAF and ABCapital

SEAF, an impact investment firm, has teamed up with Development Finance Corporation (DFC), The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and ABCapital to announce a major investment in Orient Tea, a rapidly growing and innovative Tunisian food company.

This significant investment had been made possible through SEAF’s Tunisia Resilience Fund and SEAF Covid-19 Global Gender Lens Emergency Loan Finance, which had been established by the DFC to address the challenges faced by SMEs supporting women during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 2013, Orient Tea had been a trailblazing food company led by women, specializing in the production of natural instant tea products under the brand Kyufi.

The company had operated in the city of Ben Arous, located in northeastern Tunisia, an area that had been particularly affected by the early impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The region had experienced restrictive lockdowns and the closure of key distribution channels, prompting Orient Tea to adopt an agile and proactive approach by shifting its focus to retail and B2B networks.

The investment by SEAF in Orient Tea had been based on a gender lens approach, with the aim of supporting the company’s growth and promoting an inclusive and sustainable business model within the agri-food sector.

As a women-led company, Orient Tea had employed 45% women in full-time positions and supported 80% of contracted farm workers as women, creating nearly 500 indirect and direct jobs.

With this funding, Orient Tea had been able to boost its production capacity, explore new export markets, and strengthen its market position, while also providing vital training opportunities to smallholder farmers in its network.

Trivia answer: A website

A domain name is a unique name that identifies a website. For example, the domain name of the Ripples Nigeria Website is “ripplesnigeria.com.” Each website has a domain name that serves as an address, which is used to access the website.

Whenever you visit a website, the domain name appears in the address bar of the web browser.

