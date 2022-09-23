Court remands rights activist, Prof. Abiola, in prison for alleged assault of police orderly

A Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered the remand of a human rights activist, Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola at the Suleja correctional centre for alleged assault.

The police arraigned Abiola for alleged grievous assault of an orderly at her residence in the Garki area of Abuja on Tuesday.

Read also:Court sentences policeman to life Imprisonment for killing football fan

Police alleged that Abiola assaulted the female orderly simply identified as Insp. Teju Moses for refusing to carry out domestic chores at the activist’s house.

The varsity don was arrested alongside her housemaid, Rebecca Enechido, after a video clip of the incident surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now