NANS begs ASUU to respect court order, appeals to govt to pay outstanding salaries

Following the ruling of the National industrial Court which directed members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to go back to work pending the determination of the suit, leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to the lecturers to respect the Court by calling off the strike action, resume academic activities while the intending appeal goes on.

The appeal was made by the North-East Zone E of NANS during a press conference held on Friday at the NUJ Press Center, Bauchi calling on the FG to as a matter necessity pay the lecturers the outstanding seven months salaries.

North-East Zonal Coordinator of NANS, Comrade Alhassan Adam said that the appeal was coming in the struggle for peace and quality education in the country.

Flanked by other Zonal and State officials, Alhassan Adam said that, “We are here today Friday the 23rd September, 2022 to address a press conference here in Bauchi State regarding the court judgement between ASUU and Federal Government” .

According to him, “leadership of Nigerian Students (NANS) deem it very necessary to call on the ASUU to please respect the judgement of the court with good faith, so that our students can return back to classes after a seven months of deadbeat staying at home”, he added.

The Zonal leadership further said that, “We learned that the ASUU will appeal the case, Yes, it is their right to appeal, but, please they should respect the judgement as we earlier said to return to work while the case continues in the court of Appeal.

“At the same time, we are calling on the federal government to also pay them their owning to enable them settle their debts and other expenses incurred in the last seven months without salaries”, he appealed.

By Yemi Kanji

