ASUU appeals court’s ruling on strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has appealed the National Industrial Court’s ruling which ordered the union to suspend its seven-month-old strike in the nation’s universities.

The appeal which was based on 14 grounds was filed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on behalf of the union at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The application was supported by an affidavit deposed to by an officer in Falana and Falana’s Chambers, Samuel Ameh.

In the application, the union is seeking a stay of execution of the lower court’s order pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

Justice Polycarp Hamman had on Wednesday ordered the varsity lecturers to end their strike and return to classrooms.

The judge, who gave the order while on an application filed by the federal government, said the strike “has done irreparable damage to the lives of the affected students and the country’s education system.”

He added that the industrial action contravenes Section 18(1)(2) of the Trade Disputes Act.

ASUU embarked on a 30-warning strike on February 14 over the Federal Government’s refusal to honour an agreement signed by both parties.

The strike entered its 220th day on Friday.

The varsity teachers are demanding the revitalisation of public universities, payment of earned academic allowances, reconstitution of the FGN/ASUU 2009 Renegotiation Committee, adoption of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as payment platform and constitution of visitation panels in the universities.

