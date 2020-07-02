COVID-19: US sets new record with 49,286 cases confirmed in 24-hours

The United States of America has set a new 24-hour record of covid-19 infections after no fewer than 49,286 cases were recorded on Wednesday.

The new cases according to a tally by Reuters marks the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic as the US death toll hit 128,000 thus far.

Reports say more than half of new cases each day come from US states of Arizona, California, Florida and Texas, home to 30 percent of the country’s population.

More than 128,000 people have died so far in the US due to the pandemic.

READ ALSO: US secures three-month stock of key COVID-19 drug, Remdesivir, leaving none for UK, EU

In a related development, Italy’s hard-hit northern region of Lombardy accounted for considerably more than half of the nation’s latest confirmed 187 coronavirus cases – raising the total to 240,760 nationwide.

The Health Ministry also reported 21 new deaths, raising to 34,788 the total of known deaths.

