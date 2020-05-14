Customs intercepts COVID-19 vehicle smuggling frozen chicken

Eagle-eyed officers of the Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service have intercepted a vehicle with COVID-19 sticker used for smuggling poultry products into the country.

Usman Yahaya, Customs Area Controller of the unit who revealed this in a statement on Wednesday also informed that contraband goods worth N12.7bn have been seized from smugglers between January and April this year.

Speaking through the Public Relations Officer, FOU, Zone ‘A’ Jerry Attah, the Customs Area Controller said that the officers intercepted the vehicles along Ijebu Ode expressway while trying to smuggle cartons of frozen chicken into the country from Benin Republic.

He said, “The officers were professional enough to intercept the vehicle which was believed to be used in the movement of essential commodities but they were surprised to see that it was used for illegal activities such as movement of contraband.

“We have arrested the vehicle and investigation has commenced to get to the root of the matter and unravel other atrocities that may have been committed using the essential duty tag.”

According to Yahaya, the activities of the command in the last four months has witnessed the interception of contraband worth N12.7bn between January and April.

