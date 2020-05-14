International Latest

American Missionary flight with Covid-19 supplies to Indonesia crashes

May 14, 2020
An American missionary flight belonging to the Missions Aviation Fellowship (MAF) has reportedly crashed on its way to deliver Covid-19 test kits to remote Indonesian villages.

According to MAF, the plane left the airport in Sentani, Papua province on Tuesday when the pilot, Joyce Lin, who was the only one on board reported an emergency minutes after take off.

Unable to salvage the situation, the Kodiak aircraft fell into Lake Sentani leaving no survivor.

MAF mourns Joyce Li, 40 who had served the organization as a pilot and IT specialist for three years and are working with local authorities to investigate the incident.

