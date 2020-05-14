Latest Politics

Lagos discharges oldest COVID-19 patient, a 98-yr-old woman

May 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday revealed that the state government has discharged its oldest COVID-19 patient, a 98-year-old woman.

According to the governor, who stated this on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, the 98-year-old woman was one of the 26 patients discharged in the state on Wednesday.

He tweeted: “Today, we discharged a 98-year-old woman, our oldest COVID-19 patient in Lagos. She joined 25 others: 13 males and 12 females, discharged from our isolation centres after testing negative for COVID-19, bringing the total of our successfully managed and discharged patients to 528.

Read also: Sokoto govt records 5 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections

“The patients, six from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 11 from Onikan and nine from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!