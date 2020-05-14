Lagos discharges oldest COVID-19 patient, a 98-yr-old woman

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday revealed that the state government has discharged its oldest COVID-19 patient, a 98-year-old woman.

According to the governor, who stated this on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, the 98-year-old woman was one of the 26 patients discharged in the state on Wednesday.

He tweeted: “Today, we discharged a 98-year-old woman, our oldest COVID-19 patient in Lagos. She joined 25 others: 13 males and 12 females, discharged from our isolation centres after testing negative for COVID-19, bringing the total of our successfully managed and discharged patients to 528.

“The patients, six from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 11 from Onikan and nine from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.”

