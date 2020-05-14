Sokoto govt records 5 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections

The Sokoto State government has confirmed five fresh cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing the total number of infections recorded thus far since the outbreak of the pandemic to 112.

The State Ministry of Health confirmed the development in a post on its official Twitter page on Wednesday.

“Update! As at 10Pm today 13/5/20 Sokoto recorded 5 new cases and 1 discharge.

“Total Tests Done=451, Total Confirmed=112, Pending Tests=28, Total Negatives = 325, Active Cases=57, Discharged=42,” the tweet by the State Ministry of Health read.

This came after the Sokoto State government on Tuesday confirmed the discharge of 22 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation centre in Amanawa.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname, disclosed this while updating journalists on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Inname said the state has 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 11 with 12 fatalities.

