Death toll in Afghan’s powerful earthquake surpasses 1,000

More than 1,000 people have been confirmed dead and 1,500 others injured after a powerful earthquake ripped through the mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday.

The quake which has its epicenter near the Afghanistan’s eastern Paktika province, about 50 kilometers southwest of the city of Khost, also destroyed over 1,000 buildings in the nearby Khost province.

Reports said the tremors were felt in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

Emergency responders said 90 houses had been destroyed in Paktika with dozens of people trapped under the rubble.

The Afghan Red Crescent Society had also sent some 4,000 blankets, 800 tents and 800 kitchen kits to the affected area.

