Dollar rate up in official window, black market traders drop price

The naira depreciated by 3.32 per cent on Thursday, as the United States Dollar (USD) closed at N762.71/$1 in the Investors’ and Exporters’ window of the official market.

This is according to report released by FMDQ Exchange, the official market aggregator, which stated that the exchange rate between both currencies closed at N738.18/$1 rate on Wednesday.

Based on the report, the naira to dollar highest exchange rate of the day was N799.90/$1, while the lowest rate was put at N720/$1 before the curtain was pulled down on N762.71/$1.

The increase in the dollar rate saw a dip in the foreign exchange transactions recorded, as over $85.79 million worth of forex was traded, compared to the preceding day’s $170.15 million.

READ ALSO:Dollar rate in black market, official window record different price movements

This is a 49.57 per cent or $84.36 million decline in the total foreign exchange transactions reported in the Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

In the black market, the average dollar rate was N905.9/$1, indicating the naira appreciated in value by 1.54 per cent, considering both currencies were exchanged at N920.1/$1 the day before.

Similarly, the pound was placed on sale at an average price of N1167 6/£1 in the black market. The value of the British currency depreciated by N10 from the N1177.6/£1 offered on Wednesday.

The European currency, the euro, also depreciated in value in the parallel market according to Naira Rates, a black channel aggregator, which stated that the euro’s average rate dropped to N1000.7/€1 from N1009.52/€1.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now