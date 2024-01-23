Naira Watch
Naira slumps further, now N1360/$1 at black market
The Nigerian naira further declined against the dollar on Monday, January 22nd, 2024, in both the official and black markets data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market window has shown.
The domestic currency depreciated to N925.34/$1 at the close of business, representing a loss of N22.89 compared to the N902.45 it closed at on the previous trading day.
The intraday high was N1,311 while the intraday low was N745 representing a wide difference of N566.
Similarly, the naira depreciated at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially to N1360/$1, representing a loss of N20 when compared to the N1340/$1 it traded on Friday, January 19, 2024, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1371.02/$1.
READ ALSO:Naira appreciates to N902.08/$1 at official market, slumps at parallel window
The naira shed a massive N65 against the British Pound to slump to N1,725/£1 when compared to the previous rate of N1,660/£1 the previous trading day.
The Canadian dollar also reached the N1000 threshold as it appreciated by N10 against the N990/CA$1 traded last week.
The naira closed flat against the Euro to trade at ₦1,450/€1 same as the previous closing price.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...