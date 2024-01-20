Difference in official, black market prices of dollar now N463

The Nigerian naira slumped slightly to N902.45/$1 on Friday, January 19th, 2024, data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window where naira is traded officially has shown.

The domestic currency depreciated to N902.45/$1representing a N0.37 loss in the local currency compared to the N902.08 it closed at on the previous day.

The intraday high recorded was N1200/$1, while the intraday low was N467/$1, representing a wide spread of N733/$1.

However, the naira depreciated at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1365/$1 as against the N1340/$1it closed the previous day, representing a loss of N25 while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1358.53/$1.

READ ALSO:Naira appreciates to N902.08/$1 at official market, slumps at parallel window

The difference between the official and black market price stood at N463.

The naira slumped massively against the British Pound to close at N1,750/£1 same as against N1,660/£1 it traded the previous trading day.

The Canadian dollar also closed flat at N990/CA$1, after more than one week of trading steadily at N980/CA$1

The naira gained N10 against the Euro to appreciate to ₦1,440/€1 as against the previous closing price of ₦1,450/€1 it traded the previous trading day.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now