Edo Deputy Gov, Shaibu, faces impeachment, as probe panel begins sitting

The political rift between Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, has taken a significant turn with the commencement of an impeachment probe.

A seven-member panel, established by Chief Judge Daniel Okungbowa and led by retired Justice S. A. Omonuwa, held its first sitting in Benin City on Wednesday, April 3rd.

This marks a crucial step in the impeachment process initiated by the Edo State House of Assembly following accusations of misconduct against Shaibu.

At the panel’s inaugural sitting on Wednesday, the house of assembly was represented by Joe Ohiafi, deputy clerk, legal.

Shaibu was represented by Oladoyin Awoyale, a professor and senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Read Also: Amid poor supply, Nigerian govt approves increase of electricity tariff

A statement signed by George Odidi, administrative secretary of the panel, last week, read: “Take notice that consequent upon the inauguration of the above panel by His Lordship the Hon. Chief Judge of Edo State, Hon. Justice Daniel Okungbowa, in line with Section 188 Subsection 5 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, the said panel shall commence sitting at Judges Conference room, New High Court Complex, Benin City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 10am prompt.”

The development underscores the growing tension between Obaseki and Shaibu. The two, previously political allies, have reportedly fallen out, raising questions about the future of Edo state leadership.

The panel’s proceedings will be critical in determining whether the impeachment charges hold merit. Shaibu has the opportunity to defend himself against the allegations during the investigation. The outcome of the probe will be closely watched, with potential implications for the political landscape of Edo State.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now