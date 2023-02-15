News
EFCC vows to tackle vote-buying in 2023 elections
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Wednesday reaffirmed the commission’s readiness to check vote-buying, and other electoral frauds in the country’s general elections.
Bawa, according to a statement issued by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, gave the assurance during the North-Central Stakeholders’ Roundtable on the 2023 elections in Abuja.
Represented by the EFCC’s Assistant Director of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the chairman noted that the commission was fully prepared to tackle any form of electoral fraud during the elections.
The commission has repeatedly declared its readiness to tackle vote-buying in Nigeria.
He said: “Intelligence is about people, vote buying is about people, and vote selling is about people, those that are selling votes aren’t ghosts, those that are buying are also not ghosts, they’re all human beings.
READ ALSO: NAIRA: CSOs reject S’Court ruling, say it’ll let politicians engage in vote-buying
“In the EFCC, we have this mantra, if you see something, you must say something and we’ll do something.
“For any form of vote buying, we must all reject it, if we see anyone that’s doing it, we must report him or her to the EFCC.
“It’s within the ambit of our mandate to investigate and prosecute cases of electoral fraud, vote buying, vote selling, and any form of electoral malpractice.
“We have been doing it not just for this election but in the past.”
