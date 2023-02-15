Buhari to address Nigerians Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement late on Wednesday night.

He was however silent on the reason for the broadcast.

READ ALSO: Buhari mulls extension of old naira notes validity by 60 days

But there are insinuations that the president’s decision to address Nigerians may not be unconnected with the crisis trailing the redesign of the naira notes.

The statement read: “Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now