FG shifts commencement of 774,000 public works programme to November 1

The Federal Government has rescheduled the commencement of the Public Works Programme aimed at engaging 774,000 unemployed Nigerians to November 1.

The programme was initially slated to take-off on October 1.

The Minister of State for Labour, Mr. Festus Keyamo, disclosed this in a statement signed by the ministry’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Charles Akpan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the new date for the commencement of the programme.

According to the minister, the approval was based on his memo to the president, informing him that most of the proposed project sites are still water-logged due to heavy rainfall in most parts of the country.

