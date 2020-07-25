FG’S 774,000 JOBS: Keyamo tells committees to consider every resident not indigenes only

Minister for State, Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo has called on various state committees in charge of the 774,000 jobs proposed by the federal government to ensure that they give consideration to applicants based on residency, and not indigene ship.

He stated on his twitter handle on Saturday, that a situation where States’ Selection Committees are considering only indigenes for the 774,000 jobs, is unacceptable.

According to him, “Anyone who is resident in any LGA in the country, irrespective of tribe, is qualified. It’s one country in which we all live. The NDE coordinators should note”.

The minister stated this in response to reports that some state selection committees are considering only people who are indigenes of the state.

Read also: Amid Buhari’s approval, Senate, Reps resolve to stop Keyamo from handling recruitment for 774,000 jobs

Keyamo however insisted that the programme is for all Nigerians and whoever is interested should apply in the local government he resides.

He tweeted: “We understand some States’ Selection Committees are considering only indigenes for the 774,000 jobs. That’s unacceptable. Anyone who is resident in any LGA in the country, irrespective of tribe, is qualified. It’s one country in which we all live. The NDE coordinators should note.”

The Special Public Works programme has been beset with controversies, largely due to the faceoff between the National Assembly and the minister, who initially accused the federal lawmakers of trying to takeover the recruitment process.

The lawmakers however accused him of trying to use the programme to establish a political base across the country, asking him to hands off the recruitment and allow the National Directorate to Employment to drive the process.

Keyamo has however remained adamant, claiming to have the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Join the conversation

Opinions